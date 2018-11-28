Wednesday

28th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Analysis

Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle

  • EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, seen here biking at the UN's annual climate conference in 2016, said that citizens need to know how their choices affect their carbon footprint. (Photo: European Commission)

By

European consumers need to change their behaviour, otherwise it will be very difficult to make the EU's collective environmental footprint climate-neutral by 2050.

That much was clear from the European Commission's strategy paper on climate action published on Wednesday (28 November).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Maros Sefcovic said he had previously tried to replace the EU commission's car fleet with cleaner cars - but that this was "a tall order" (Photo: EU2016 SK)

But the commission steered clear of issuing specific recommendations on whether Europeans should eat less meat, take fewer holidays in far-away places, or commute to work by train instead of car.

"Climate change can only be tackled if people actively engage, as consumers and as citizens," said the paper, titled 'A Clean Planet for all: A European strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate neutral economy'.

The paper laid down the vision of a Europe that produced net-zero greenhouse gas emissions - which means that any economic activities still producing these heat-trapping gases should be compensated for, for example by capturing and storing CO2.

It discussed the required changes in the EU's energy sector, industry, and the role of so-called sinks that can withdraw greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

It also noted that there was an increasing demand for climate-friendly products and services.

"Personal lifestyle choices can make a real difference, while improving quality of life," the paper said.

A 393-page document accompanying the 25-page strategy paper, discussed the role of consumer choices in more detail.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by adopting more climate conscious lifestyles, and consumer choice for products/services with lower carbon footprint help to diversify decarbonisation pathways," the "in-depth analysis" said.

It went on to say that without changed consumer behaviour, more "not-yet mature technologies" would be needed to decrease greenhouse gases.

The two members of the European Commission presenting the paper in Brussels on Wednesday also stressed the importance of citizens and consumers.

"To achieve climate-neutral Europe, you need the cooperation of citizens. They take decisions that have a carbon footprint," said Miguel Arias Canete, EU commissioner in charge of climate action.

"If people acknowledge what is their footprint - if they know clearly what they are doing, they can take decisions to reduce it," he added.

But the commission is treading carefully on the subject.

One simple way to reduce your personal carbon footprint is to eat less meat, in particular beef, or by taking fewer flights.

The examples given in the commission's paper were less controversial, however.

"Each person's choice in buying a house, choosing an energy supplier, a new vehicle or domestic appliances and equipment impacts his or her carbon footprint for many years to come," the commission said.

It said nothing about eating meat or flying to New York for the weekend.

The commission's reticence on these issues was no big surprise - it wants to avoid being seen as determining what people should eat or where they should go on holiday.

Civil society should do it

Where the commission referred to the necessity of behavioural changes, it did not point to the role of the EU's politicians, but rather passed the buck.

"Organised civil society will play a key role in the further development of consumer awareness and providing the motivation for lifestyle change," the commission said.

Yet, when reading between the lines, the commission does acknowledge the possibility of the EU playing a bigger role.

"Further work will be necessary to increase the transparency about products and services' carbon footprint and thus capitalise on current consumer awareness," the commission said.

It is not too difficult to imagine an EU-level food label that showed that beef is more harmful to the climate than vegetables.

The strategy paper's addendum did note that in the last decades "shifts in diets already took place", but that "demand for long distance travelling, notably aviation, has strongly increased".

Switch off the light!

When EUobserver asked Canete and EU commission vice-president in charge of energy, Maros Sefcovic, about how they have made their personal lifestyles more climate-friendly, the mood in the press room quickly became jovial.

Sefcovic laughingly told his slightly heavier colleague to take the floor first: "You start with diet, Miguel."

To which Canete replied: "I am in a permanent diet - as you can see with no impact."

But jokes aside, the two did give some examples of how they as citizens tried to reduce their carbon footprints.

"One of the things I do more than in the past is walk," said Canete, adding that he had also started using an electric bike.

Both said that they were fish eaters.

"I think over the last years we ate less beef," said Sefcovic.

"I am the guy in the family who always is reminding my - already very big - children: switch off the lights if you are not in the room! I think you can definitely save a lot of energy that way," Sefcovic added.

Document

  1. A Clean Planet for all
  2. In-depth Analysis

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. CO2 storage still needed for carbon-neutral EU in 2050
  2. Don't mention the meat: EU wary of food taboo
  3. Europeans should eat less meat, but EU keeps silent
  4. EU to extend free CO2 pass to intercontinental flights

News in Brief

  1. Far-left EP group up in arms on Morocco lobbying
  2. Germany seeks EU veto on UN Security Council
  3. France and Germany not keen on new Russia sanctions
  4. French people pay most tax in EU
  5. Brexit to cost British economy billions either way
  6. EU states leave Spanish fishermen stuck with migrants
  7. Russia might face new EU sanctions, Austria says
  8. Iran to restart nuclear enrichment if no EU oil sales

Opinion

Crunch time to end overfishing in the EU

What happens when a difficult deadline hits? This is precisely what is being played out in EU fisheries as we approach the landmark legal commitment under the Common Fisheries Policy to end overfishing by 2020.

Opinion

No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected

Following the 2030 renewable target of 32 percent, chair of the European Parliament's environment committee Adina Valean argues in order to reach our climate and energy goals, we need both public and private investment over the next decade and beyond.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  11. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  12. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,

Latest News

  1. Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle
  2. Greens demand probe against MEPs on Morocco lobbying
  3. EU judges urged not to let Britain halt Brexit
  4. Finland shamed on racism in EU study
  5. Drones to killer robots: how EU is spending tax-payer money
  6. Hydrogen cars may be the future - they are not yet the present
  7. CO2 storage still needed for carbon-neutral EU in 2050
  8. Critical mass of EU states back new human rights sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  5. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  7. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  11. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  12. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us