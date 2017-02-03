Ad
euobserver
An aeroplane presented at a show in Germany (Photo: Kevin Hackert)

EU to extend free CO2 pass to intercontinental flights

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed to continue exempting flights coming in and out of the EU from its carbon credit scheme because it expects a global deal on tackling CO2 emissions from aviation.

If the legislative proposal is not adopted by April 2018 airline companies will be forced to pay into the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS).

A tough battle with the European Parliament seems to lie ahead. Without consent from the parliament and the national governments meeting in the...

