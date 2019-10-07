Monday

7th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Arrests as Extinction Rebellion protests hit EU capitals

  • Ten EU countries last week blocked an attempt to raise EU's emissions-cut targets, from 40 percent to 55 percent (Photo: Julian Meehan)

By

Several environmental activists from the green activist group 'Extinction Rebellion' were arrested on Monday (7 October) as the cross-Europe network demanded government action in support of the climate emergency and a commitment to reducing the impact of climate change.

The UK-founded group's demands have received the support of civil society and other environmental organisations across Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Several activists were arrested across European capitals - for erecting a tent camp on one of the main roads of Amsterdam, blocking the traffic in Berlin, occupying a shopping centre in Paris and barricading themselves to vehicles in Westminster.

"We're sorry. We don't want to disrupt you, your families and your loved ones but the inaction of our governments on the climate and ecological emergency is a death sentence. We are terrified, we are angry and we have to #ActNow," the group tweeted.

During the next few weeks, demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion activists are expected in more than 60 cities around the globe including London, Brussels, New York, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Cape Town, and Mumbai.

Cutting fossil fuel funding

More than 60 NGOs condemned on Monday the draft Energy Lending Policy published by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in July, and asked European financial institutions and stakeholders to align their operations with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

At the Paris climate conference in December 2015, 195 countries adopted the first-ever universal, legally-binding global climate deal to keep the increase in global temperature well below 2°C and pursue efforts to keep it to 1.5°C.

"The proposed changes run counter to the spirit of the EIB's draft proposal and to the EU's proposed overall goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050," states the letter sent to the president of the EIB, Werner Hoyer.

Civil society demands the EIB to stop financing fossil fuel projects and to revise the 'vague language' of European policies that create loopholes in favour of the fossil fuel industry.

"We are concerned that (…) predominantly fossil gas projects may still be eligible to receive financing," according to the letter.

The EIB will play an important role in the energy transmission of the European Union, that is why it should go fossil-free and not subsidise fossil fuel projects whose lifetime is likely to extend into the second half of this century, the letter concludes.

Disagreement on climate goals

In a climate-neutral scenario, all industries based on burning fossil fuels will have to transform within three decades, using cleaner energies.

In 2014, the EU set an emissions reduction target of at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

The European parliament passed a resolution to update the EU's target, reducing emission from the current 40 percent to 55 percent by 2030.

EU Commission president-elected Ursula von der Leyen also said that the increase of emission cuts is necessary "to achieve real impact" and fundamental for "Europe [in order] to become the first climate-neutral continent in the world by 2050".

However, not all member states go along with her.

EU environment ministers failed on Friday to agree to increase the EU 2030 climate target, after 10 EU member states (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, and Romania) blocked the attempt in the EU council.

Earlier this year, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland also refused to sign up a text concerning the objective climate-neutral EU by 2050.

"Why should we decide 31 years ahead of time what will happen in 2050?," said then Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, who questioned why Europe should take responsibility, while emissions are increasing in other countries, such as China.

The outgoing commissioner for climate, Miguel Arias Cañete, said on Friday that under current EU laws on renewables and energy efficiency, the bloc's 28 governments have to cut emissions around 45 percent by 2030.

However, climate campaigners and scientists said that this figure is not enough to avoid extreme weather, rising sea levels, and biodiversity losses.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests
  2. EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit
  3. The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
  4. The EU investment bank's big chance to go green
Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests

Lithuania's commissioner-designate, Virginijus Sinkevičius, unveiled during his three-hour hearing on Thursday a package of proposals to protect the environment - from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the sky.

EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit

A report presented to the UN climate action summit on Monday shows the gap between targets set up to tackle climate change, and the actual reality - as an urgent call to action for the politicians attending the summit.

Analysis

The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms

Experts from several organisations say that reform of the Energy Charter Treaty, proposed by the EU Commission, will make it difficult to meet the targets agreed in the Paris Agreement - making it an obstacle to the clean-energy transition.

Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Estonia's European commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs during her grilling. She avoided questions on concrete actions for the energy transition in Europe.

Low-carbon cities can unlock €21tn by 2050, report finds

National governments have a "crucial role" to prioritise low-carbon cities to tackle climate challenges and secure economic prosperity since high-carbon systems are expected to become unprofitable or inoperable in the near future.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Arrests as Extinction Rebellion protests hit EU capitals
  2. State insecurity: Is Belgium fit to protect EU and Nato?
  3. Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light
  4. Ruling socialists win Portugal election, but no majority
  5. Passing the baton: will Borrell buck the anti-rights trend?
  6. Tiptoeing Around the Far Right
  7. EP commissioner hearings resume This WEEK
  8. German MEP challenges Suica on conflict of interest

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us