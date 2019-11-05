Tuesday

5th Nov 2019

EP president threatens MEP with sanctions over a tweet

  • It does not make any sense that an MEP is sanctioned for supporting civil disobedience - but not for receiving money from fossil-fuel lobbies, Aubry said (Photo: Alexander Savin)

By

The president of the European parliament, David Sassoli, has threatened the co-chair of the leftist GUE/NGL group MEP Manon Aubry with sanctions over a tweet in which she encouraged the green activist group Extinction Rebellion to occupy the European parliament.

However, Aubry accused on Tuesday (5 November) Sassoli of undermining the freedom of expression of MEPs.

In the video posted on Aubry's YouTube and Twitter accounts last month, the French MEP proposed that the activists of the Extinction Rebellion could occupy a part of the parliament.

The UK-founded group is known for its recent actions of civil disobedience in European capitals, such as blocking main roads in London or Paris.

"The whole aim was not to create controversy but to support to use civil disobedience as a way to call for urgent action on climate", she told EUobserver.

But right after Aubry published her video, Sassoli sent her a letter saying that her tweet was not in line with the internal rules of the institution and she may receive sanctions for her actions.

In response, she said that the possible sanctions would be "totally disproportionate" and they could set a precedent on questioning the freedom of expression of MEPs.

According to Aubry, her tweet did not break any rules of procedure of the European parliament since the video does not encourage the climate activists to compromise the running parliamentary proceedings, the security or the proper functioning of the institution.

Even if these activists came to sit peacefully in the European parliament, which did not happen, their action would not be likely to affect the functioning of the parliament, she wrote in the letter addressed to Sassoli.

French Green MEP Marie Toussant backed Aubry saying that "it is the lack of response to the environmental urgency what compromise the respect for the democratic rules".

Aubry, who had a career in the field of civil society, said that it does not make any sense that an MEP is sanctioned for supporting civil disobedience, but not for receiving money from fossil fuel lobbies.

New climate failure

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the EU reacted to Monday's news that the US has officially refused to commit to the Paris climate agreement - making America the only country in the world that will not participate in this pact.

At the Paris climate conference in December 2015, 195 countries adopted the first-ever universal, legally-binding global climate deal to keep the increase in global temperature well below 2°C and pursue efforts to keep it to 1.5°C.

The European Commission said it regretted the decision.

"The Paris agreement is here to stay, its door remains open and we hope the US will join it again one day," a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Next month, the UN COP25 climate summit will take place in Madrid, following Chile's withdrawal due to the violent protests.

However, it is still unclear how the withdrawal of the US from the Paris agreement will affect the upcoming climate negotiations.

Interview

Climate won't go back to normal in our time

It will take hundreds, maybe thousands of years before the climate goes back to normal. Meanwhile we must work to stabilise it at the new level and adapt, Sweden's leading climate researcher says.

EU leaders spent just 12 minutes on climate

Climate change was part of the agenda of the EU leaders for Friday's summit. However, the council decided to finalise the EUʼs long-term strategy on climate change at its next meeting in December.

Romanians demand political action to stop illegal logging

Romanians marched at the weekend to demand an end to illegal logging in their country and an independent investigation into the killings of two forest rangers. The EU Commission is looking into whether Romania has adequately implemented EU law.

Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU

Despite Finland's EU presidency's repeated assurances it was in favour of promoting measures to end deforestation, the Finnish government has now announced that forestry policy should remain a national decision-making process.

Gas and oil spent €250m lobbying EU

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, and their lobby firms have spent over €250m in lobbying the EU to water down climate goals since 2010, a new study shows.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

