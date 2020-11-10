Ad
euobserver
The Georgian parliament, with both Georgian and EU flats. The political crisis is set to deepen, as the thousands of citizens poured out into the streets of Tbilisi and other cities to protest the election fraud on Sunday (November 8) (Photo: EUobserver)

Georgia's democratic struggle - what's at stake for EU?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Salome Samadashvili, Tbilisi,

Building a ring of prosperous democracies around its border is the long-declared goal of the EU's Neighbourhood Policy.

Now, in a country which the European Union often holds up as an example of its success story - Georgia - something has gone very wrong.

Widely-h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Does EU have role in stopping backsliding in Georgia?
Nato should keep Georgia on its mind at summit
10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory
Rethinking the Eastern Partnership
The Georgian parliament, with both Georgian and EU flats. The political crisis is set to deepen, as the thousands of citizens poured out into the streets of Tbilisi and other cities to protest the election fraud on Sunday (November 8) (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections