Ukraine arms-trafficking into Poland on rise

Attempts to smuggle illegal firearms into Poland from the Ukraine are on the rise, according to an internal EU document.
"Although large-scale trafficking of firearms has not yet become apparent, an increasing number of attempts to smuggle firearms from Ukraine to Poland has already been observed," notes the document, dated 30 November.
It also found evidence of arms-trafficking in the opposite direction, from the EU.
"Firearms are also trafficked from the EU towards Ukraine...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
