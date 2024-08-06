European leaders blindsided by Kenya youth protests

In under two years of his presidency, William Ruto has traveled to nearly 40 countries, befriending European leaders across the continent. He’s spoken under the Eiffel Tower and Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Georgia Gee is an investigative reporter with the the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.
Georgia Gee is an investigative reporter with the the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.