An Israeli invasion of Rafah could be a turning point in the Gaza war, but with the EU unable to stop escalation even if it managed to agree on sanctions.
"The immediate question is what happens when Israel moves into Rafah and butchery starts with a vengeance unseen in modern times", said Robert Baer, a US writer on security affairs and a former CIA officer, who worked in Iraq in the 1990s and in 2003.
"People like to t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.