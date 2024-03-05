Ad
Israeli tank in the 2014 Gaza War, which killed 2,300 Palestinians and 72 Israelis (Photo: idf)

Rafah invasion — a red line for EU on Israel?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An Israeli invasion of Rafah could be a turning point in the Gaza war, but with the EU unable to stop escalation even if it managed to agree on sanctions.

"The immediate question is what happens when Israel moves into Rafah and butchery starts with a vengeance unseen in modern times", said Robert Baer, a US writer on security affairs and a former CIA officer, who worked in Iraq in the 1990s and in 2003.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

'EU has no interest in peace,' ex-Palestinian envoy to EU says
Hungary blocks EU appeal for Israel not to strike Rafah
Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda
EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack
