It is estimated that about 160,000 tonnes of nurdles infiltrate the EU environment annually (Photo: Davide Mancini)

Investigation

Nurdles: Europe's worst unknown plastic pollution crisis

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Marcello Rossi and Davide Mancini, Brussels/Milan,

From the rugged coastlines of the North Sea to the sun-drenched beaches of the southern Mediterranean, Europe faces a pervasive yet little-known environmental threat: pollution from tiny, round plastic pellets.\n \nThey are called nurdles, and they are the foundational building blocks for nearly all plastic products, from yogurt cups to toothbrushes, computer casings, and car bumpers. But as essential as they are for consumer goods, nurdles are also a vast source of plastic pollution.\n \nEac...

Author Bio

Marcello Rossi is a freelance journalist specialising in environmental and climate change topics. Davide Mancini is a freelance journalist and videomaker, based in Spain.

