The best deal Kosovo and Serbia can get

Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti and Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić met separately with senior European leaders on the margins of the European Council in Brussels last week for discussions on a new US-EU plan to normalise their relations.
Although the talks failed, the US-EU proposal, which would require mutual compromise and promises mutual gains, is likely the best deal both sides will get. They should embrace it, and the ...
Marko Prelec is a consulting senior analyst on the Balkans, from the NGO International Crisis Group.
