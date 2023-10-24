Turkey to let Sweden into Nato, as Gaza war rages

Hungary has become the last Nato ally still stalling on admitting Sweden, following a sudden change of heart by Turkey.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told the world via a laconic post on X on Monday (23 October) that he had signed the accession protocol and referred it to the Turkish parliament.

It is unclear when Turkish MPs will vote and Erdoğan has a track record of fabricating delays and introducing extra demands.

But the move was welcomed by Swedish pri...