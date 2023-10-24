Turkey to let Sweden into Nato, as Gaza war rages

Hungary has become the last Nato ally still stalling on admitting Sweden, following a sudden change of heart by Turkey.
The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told the world via a laconic post on X on Monday (23 October) that he had signed the accession protocol and referred it to the Turkish parliament.
It is unclear when Turkish MPs will vote and Erdoğan has a track record of fabricating delays and introducing extra demands.
But the move was welcomed by Swedish pri...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
