Deforestation in Indonesia. (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

Lobby for 'sustainable' single use paper packaging risks more deforestation

by Clare Carlile, London,
Activists fighting deforestation in Indonesia have spoken out against calls from the packaging and fast food industry for paper-based packaging to be recognised as sustainable in EU law.

Household names such as McDonald's, KFC and Dunkin' Donuts are trying to delay new regulations that would prioritise reusable packaging — to curb plastic use, packaging waste and p...

Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector.

This story was originally published by DeSmog.

