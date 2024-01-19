EU to blacklist people for pro-Hamas 'incitement'

"Inciting or publicly provoking acts of serious violence" against Israel "in support of Hamas" is to be made illegal in the EU, alongside a new blacklist of Hamas money-men in Lebanon and beyond.
The EU blacklisted six Middle East financiers on Friday (19 January) on grounds they supported the Hamas militant group, which rules Gaza and which attacked Israel on 7 October.
Three of them were Leban...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
