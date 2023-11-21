Ad
'Here we are, 30 years after the Oslo Accords, and the situation is worse than ever,' Leila Shahid said (Photo: unrwa.org)

Interview

'EU has no interest in peace,' ex-Palestinian envoy to EU says

by Emma Sofia Dedorson, Paris,

The former Palestinian delegate to the EU, Leila Shahid, has told EUobserver that she left diplomacy behind in order not to betray her people, and that she is furious with the EU's response to the ongoing conflict.

The 74-year-old Palestinian representative from 2006-2015 is a thoughtful woman. As the Lebanon-born daughter to Palestinian parents walks into the restaurant in Paris's 16th arrondissement to meet the Foreign Press Club, the journalists waiting for her immediately take a sta...

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

