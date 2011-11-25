EU rewards Georgia with 'deep' free trade talks

After having lifted its veto against Russia joining the World Trade Organisation (WTO) following a Swiss-brokered deal, Georgia will start "deep" free trade negotiations with the EU in December.

While EU countries are being downgraded one after the other, the small country in the Caucasus has a different story to tell: Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday upgraded Georgia's rating from BB- to B+, citing "strong growth prospects" at around six percent of the gross domestic...