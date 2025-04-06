Ad
The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg holds the keys to EU visa perks and billions in frozen Russian wealth (Photo: Robert Glod)

EU saw 57 more Russia-sanctions lawsuits in past year

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An Ivorian propagandist, an alleged Russian spy, and a Dutch oil trader have joined Russian oligarchs in 57 new lawsuits against EU sanctions in 2024 and 2025.

Ivorian businessman Harouna Douamba was among the latest to lodge a case at the EU court in Luxembourg, on 24 February, after the EU accused him of running "a pro-Russian, anti-Western disinformation ne...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

