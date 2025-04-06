EU saw 57 more Russia-sanctions lawsuits in past year

An Ivorian propagandist, an alleged Russian spy, and a Dutch oil trader have joined Russian oligarchs in 57 new lawsuits against EU sanctions in 2024 and 2025.

Ivorian businessman Harouna Douamba was among the latest to lodge a case at the EU court in Luxembourg, on 24 February, after the EU accused him of running "a pro-Russian, anti-Western disinformation ne...