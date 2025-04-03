Ad
euobserver
US secretary of state Marco Rubio (l) with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: Nato)

Fear of US leaving Nato is 'hysteria', Trump's man says in Brussels

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has reassured Nato allies it was still on their side — after threatening Denmark and embracing Russia. 

US secretary of state Marco Rubio invoked the deaths of four US soldiers in Lithuania as testimony to its Nato commitment at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday (3 April). 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

From dog racers to PM: US second lady unwelcome in Greenland
Trump's man softens tone in Greenland, amid US-fuelled Arctic crisis
US secretary of state Marco Rubio (l) with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: Nato)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections