Fear of US leaving Nato is 'hysteria', Trump's man says in Brussels

The US has reassured Nato allies it was still on their side — after threatening Denmark and embracing Russia.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio invoked the deaths of four US soldiers in Lithuania as testimony to its Nato commitment at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday (3 April).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.