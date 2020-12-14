Cyberattack behind Tigray blackout, says Ethiopia

Ethiopia's ambassador to the European Union says a cyberattack is behind a communication blackout in the Tigray region.
The region was embroiled in fierce battles throughout November between local militias and Ethiopian Armed Forces, forcing tens of thousands to flee into Sudan.
Ambassador Hirut Zemene on Friday (11 December) disputed reports the government was behind the blackout, making on the ground information access difficult.
Instead she told EUobserver recent evidence...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
