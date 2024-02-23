EU paid Russia €420-per-capita for fossil fuels since war began

Since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine a coalition of 38 countries, including the 27 EU member states, the United States and G7 governments, have implemented sanctions on a scale not seen in recent history.
Although North Korea and Iran have also largely been excluded from the global market for years, Russia is a much bigger economy.
This has made the effort to cut it off from trade and global finance more consequential and harder to manage.
After six months of...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
