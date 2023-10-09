EU halts Palestine aid as Israel cuts Gaza off

The EU has frozen aid to Palestine following the weekend's massacre of Israeli civilians, even as Israel cuts off water, electricity and food supplies to Gaza.

"All payments immediately suspended," EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi announced on Monday (9 October) in a move worth €691m in EU funding.

"Incitement to hatred, violence, and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many," the Hungarian politician added, speaking of Palestinians.

