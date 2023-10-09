Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen visited Israel last June (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU halts Palestine aid as Israel cuts Gaza off

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has frozen aid to Palestine following the weekend's massacre of Israeli civilians, even as Israel cuts off water, electricity and food supplies to Gaza.

"All payments immediately suspended," EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi announced on Monday (9 October) in a move worth €691m in EU funding.

"Incitement to hatred, violence, and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many," the Hungarian politician added, speaking of Palestinians.

Várhel...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

