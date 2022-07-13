Ad
Jörg Kukies meeting with India's minister of power Raj Kumar Singhat the Sydney Energy Forum (Photo: Twitter)

Germany to quit Russian coal on 1 August, oil on 31 December

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Germany will end purchases of Russian coal on 1 August and quit Russian oil on 31 December, as the country aims to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.\n \n"We will be off Russian coal in a few weeks," state secretary at the German chancellery Jörg Kukies said, speaking at the Sydney Energy Forum on Wednesday (13 July)

Oil, he admitted, will be harder and require more time.

"Anyone who knows the history of the D...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

