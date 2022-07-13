Germany to quit Russian coal on 1 August, oil on 31 December

Germany will end purchases of Russian coal on 1 August and quit Russian oil on 31 December, as the country aims to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.



"We will be off Russian coal in a few weeks," state secretary at the German chancellery Jörg Kukies said, speaking at the Sydney Energy Forum on Wednesday (13 July)

Oil, he admitted, will be harder and require more time.

"Anyone who knows the history of the D...