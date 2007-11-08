Ad
euobserver
Mikhail Saakashvili accused Russian special services of being behind the protests (Photo: European Commission)

EU concerned over turmoil in Georgia

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union is sending a special envoy to Georgia after the country's president, Mikhail Saakashvili, on Wednesday (7 November) declared a 15-day state of emergency following a series of clashes between police and anti-government protesters.

"I am concerned about the latest developments in Georgia", EU chief foreign policy chief Javier Solana said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Political differences should be resolved within the democratic institutions. All sides should ther...

