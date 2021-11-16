EU blames Putin for rising tension on Belarus and Ukraine

The EU has said Russia was complicit in Belarus' attack on Polish borders, while warning Russian president Vladimir Putin not to also strike Ukraine.
"It's clear [Belarus president Alexander] Lukashenko is doing what he's doing because he has the strong support of Russia," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (14 November) after meeting EU foreign ministers.
He also corroborated reports Russia had massed forces near Ukraine's eastern border, saying it appeared r...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
