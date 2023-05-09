EU implicates Hong Kong in Russia sanctions-busting

The EU fears that Chinese and UAE firms could be supplying weapons components to Russia, new sanctions indicate.
China has already backed Russian propaganda on the war in Ukraine while claiming to remain neutral and seek peace.
But the EU's proposed addition of eight Hong Kong-based Chinese firms to a dual-use goods export ban in the next round of Russia sanctions exposes fears that China has also started giving clandestine military aid.
The companies — Allparts Trading, Al...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
