Financial institutions have paid more than $5bn [€4.6bn] in fines for breaching current rules (Photo: Unsplash)

New measures to shield the EU against money laundering

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU is in the final stages of launching a package of measures to shield the bloc from money laundering and terrorist financing at home and abroad, which each year is worth around €715bn to €1.87 trillion globally.

Until now, the competent authorities in each member state have been resp...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

