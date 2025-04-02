Russian dynasty cries for EU sanctions relief

A Russian industrialist's dynasty has urged the EU to immediately delist them after a triumphant day in court.
Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, his wife Galina Pumpyanskaya, and their 37-year-old son Alexander Pumpyansky won three back-to-back cases at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday (2 April), with judges saying the EU should undo the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.