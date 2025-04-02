Ad
euobserver
Russian billionaire's son Alexander Pumpyansky resided in Swiss hamlet of Conches, court papers said (Photo: Bernard Blanc)

Russian dynasty cries for EU sanctions relief

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Russian industrialist's dynasty has urged the EU to immediately delist them after a triumphant day in court.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, his wife Galina Pumpyanskaya, and their 37-year-old son Alexander Pumpyansky won three back-to-back cases at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday (2 April), with judges saying the EU should undo the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

From dog racers to PM: US second lady unwelcome in Greenland
EU preparing new Russia sanctions, snubs Putin plea on banks
Russian billionaire's son Alexander Pumpyansky resided in Swiss hamlet of Conches, court papers said (Photo: Bernard Blanc)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections