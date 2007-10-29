Ad
euobserver
Vladimir Putin's last EU-Russia meeting as president of the Russian federation (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Putin moots institute to monitor human rights in EU

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Russian president Vladimir Putin has suggested setting up a Russian-funded institute in Brussels or another European capital to keep an eye on human rights issues in Europe.

"With the aid of grants, the EU helps develop such institutes in Russia," Mr Putin was cited as saying by Reuters, after an EU-Russia summit on Friday (26 October).

"I think the time has come for Russia, given the growth in our financial capabilities, to make its contribution in this sphere as well", he added....

EU & the World

Energy and Kosovo tension sets tone for EU-Russia summit
