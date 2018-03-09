Ad
US allies said Trump 'security' justification hard to understand (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Trump starts countdown to EU trade war

by Eric Maurice and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US leader Donald Trump has imposed a 15-day countdown to an EU trade war set to hit steel, aluminium, cars, food, and other products.

"Today I'm defending America's national security by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminium," he said in the White House on Thursday (8 March) surrounded by US steel workers.

Foreign "dumping" of cheap metals was responsible for "shuttering [US] plants and mills … laying off millions of workers and the decimation of entire communi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

