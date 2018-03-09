Trump starts countdown to EU trade war

US leader Donald Trump has imposed a 15-day countdown to an EU trade war set to hit steel, aluminium, cars, food, and other products.

"Today I'm defending America's national security by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminium," he said in the White House on Thursday (8 March) surrounded by US steel workers.

Foreign "dumping" of cheap metals was responsible for "shuttering [US] plants and mills … laying off millions of workers and the decimation of entire communi...