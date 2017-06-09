Ad
euobserver
"Do your best to avoid a 'no deal' as result of 'no negotiations'," European Council president Donald Tusk (r) warned British PM Theresa May (l). (Photo: Consilium)

EU leaders closing in on May

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

In the wake of her failure to get a parliamentary majority at Thursday's (8 June) election, EU political leaders are putting pressure on UK prime minister Theresa May over a possible derailing of Brexit talks.

"We don't know when Brexit talks start. We know when they must end. Do your best to avoid a 'no deal' as result of 'no negotiations'," warned European Council president Donald Tusk, in a post on Twitter on Friday morning.

May's Conservative government won 318 seats in the Ho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

May loses election bet
UK election puts Brexit talks in doubt
"Do your best to avoid a 'no deal' as result of 'no negotiations'," European Council president Donald Tusk (r) warned British PM Theresa May (l). (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections