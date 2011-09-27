Ukraine trial restarts on eve of EU summit

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko will return to court at 3pm Kiev time on Tuesday (27 September) in a trial that could decide the country's political and economic future.
The trial was put on hold after former Polish president, Alexander Kwasniewski, on 9 September in a three-hour long meeting with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych persuaded his old friend not to jail her in the run-up to an EU summit with post-Soviet countries in Warsaw this week.
German Chanc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
