Ad
euobserver
Tymoshenko waves from police van outside court before the two-week break (Photo: byut.org)

Ukraine trial restarts on eve of EU summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko will return to court at 3pm Kiev time on Tuesday (27 September) in a trial that could decide the country's political and economic future.

The trial was put on hold after former Polish president, Alexander Kwasniewski, on 9 September in a three-hour long meeting with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych persuaded his old friend not to jail her in the run-up to an EU summit with post-Soviet countries in Warsaw this week.

German Chanc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lukewarm declaration to mark EU summit in Warsaw
Ukraine looks to free Tymoshenko, salvage EU pact
Tymoshenko waves from police van outside court before the two-week break (Photo: byut.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections