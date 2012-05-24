Tymoshenko family lukewarm on EU parliament doctors

The family of former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has asked the EU parliament to change its plan on medical monitoring in case the original one is counter-productive.

Parliament President Martin Schulz last week agreed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov "to propose a group of international doctors" - potentially from the Red Cross - to make sure she gets proper treatment for back pains.

He later tasked Polish centre-right MEP Jacek Protasiewicz to put it int...