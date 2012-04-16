Ad
Pirate-party-decorated statues in Brussels (Photo: Didier Misson)

'Pirates' to run joint campaign in next EU elections

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

'Pirate' parties from around the EU have agreed to campaign as one bloc and to try and form a group in the European Parliament in the 2014 elections.

The decision came at a congress of the so-called Pirate Parties International, a Brussels-based NGO, in Prague over the weekend.

"The Prague conference is the first step in the joint campaign for the 2014 elections to the European Parliament ... Key issues for the pirate parties are transparency, an open state and better communicati...

