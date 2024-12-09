Ad
euobserver
The EU has promised to publish the draft text of its trade deal with Mercosur "within days". (Photo: Olmovich)

Facing perception battle, commission to publish Mercosur text "within days"

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox,

The European Commission has promised to publish the draft text of its trade agreement with the South America Mercosur bloc in the coming days, as it seeks to win a public perception battle that could determine whether the deal is ratified. 

A Commission spokesperson

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Von der Leyen calls EU-Mercosur deal 'political necessity', despite French opposition
Von der Leyen lands in Uruguay with Mercosur trade deal in sight
The EU has promised to publish the draft text of its trade deal with Mercosur "within days". (Photo: Olmovich)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections