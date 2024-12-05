Ad
euobserver
EU leaders have arrived in Uruguay for a Mercosur summit that could see the conclusion of a trade deal with the South American bloc (Photo: S&D group)

Von der Leyen lands in Uruguay with Mercosur trade deal in sight

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is on the brink of signing a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of five South American countries, after its senior leaders arrived in Uruguay. 

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen touched down in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo ahead of

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Tweak the EU-Mercosur trade deal to include forest conservation
The Mercosur deal — why would the EU trust a man like Milei?
No sign of EU trade deal, as von der Leyen a no-show for Mercosur summit
EU leaders have arrived in Uruguay for a Mercosur summit that could see the conclusion of a trade deal with the South American bloc (Photo: S&D group)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections