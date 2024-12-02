Ad
euobserver
This week's Mercosur summit in Montevideo will pass without conclusion a long-delayed trade deal with the EU (Photo: Vince Alongi)

No sign of EU trade deal, as von der Leyen a no-show for Mercosur summit

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The prospects of EU officials concluding agreement on a trade deal with the Mercosur group of South American countries in the coming days appeared to be rapidly receding on Monday (2 December).

Just weeks ago, officials in Brussels had earmarked a three-day Mercosur summit in Uruguay, which began on Mond...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Tweak the EU-Mercosur trade deal to include forest conservation
Farmers protest in Brussels against Mercosur agreement
Final push for EU-Mercosur deal, amid deforestation fears
This week's Mercosur summit in Montevideo will pass without conclusion a long-delayed trade deal with the EU (Photo: Vince Alongi)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections