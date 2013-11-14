EU settlement guidelines do Israel a favour

The European Commission is in the process of implementing territorial guidelines for its future co-operation with Israel.
The guidelines state that no EU grants, funds and financial instruments should go to Israeli companies or institutions located in Israel's settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories or to projects either being implemented in the settlements or as part of Israel's settlement enterprise.
The guidelines are a practical implementation of longstanding EU ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
