S-300 ground-to-air missiles on show during a Moscow Victory Parade (Photo: Kremlin)

Russian missile diplomacy surprises EU

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov neglected to mention to his EU counterpart Catherine Ashton on the phone on Wednesday (11 August) that Moscow was about to make a major security announcement on Georgia.

The pair in a well-publicised exchange spoke at length on Wednesday afternoon on the subject of Russian wildfires, with Ms Ashton voicing condolences for victims, while Mr Lavrov thanked the EU for member states' support.

But the union was surprised to learn shortly after in ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

