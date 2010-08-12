Russian missile diplomacy surprises EU

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov neglected to mention to his EU counterpart Catherine Ashton on the phone on Wednesday (11 August) that Moscow was about to make a major security announcement on Georgia.

The pair in a well-publicised exchange spoke at length on Wednesday afternoon on the subject of Russian wildfires, with Ms Ashton voicing condolences for victims, while Mr Lavrov thanked the EU for member states' support.

But the union was surprised to learn shortly after in ...