Bulldozers in Jinba on Tuesday: Ten more Bedouin villages face similar fate (Photo: Nasser Nawaj'ah)

Israeli bulldozers demolish EU-funded buildings

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli bulldozers have demolished more than 20 Palestinian buildings in the West Bank, including EU-funded structures, amid mounting European frustration on the peace process.

B’Tselem, an Israeli NGO, said the bulldozers arrived early on Tuesday (2 February) in the villages of Jinba and Halawa, making some 110 people, including 60 children, homeless in one of the coldest months of the year.

Israeli media report that children were seen digging in rubble for their toys after the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

