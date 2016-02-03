Israeli bulldozers demolish EU-funded buildings

Israeli bulldozers have demolished more than 20 Palestinian buildings in the West Bank, including EU-funded structures, amid mounting European frustration on the peace process.

B’Tselem, an Israeli NGO, said the bulldozers arrived early on Tuesday (2 February) in the villages of Jinba and Halawa, making some 110 people, including 60 children, homeless in one of the coldest months of the year.

Israeli media report that children were seen digging in rubble for their toys after the...