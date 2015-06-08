Hungary signs up to Silk Road project

Hungary on Saturday (6 June) became the first EU country to sign up to China's flagship trade initiative, which aims to revitalise the historic silk route that for centuries connected Europe and the Far East.
The Chinese project is “one of the most significant concepts in world trade”, said Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto, during a visit to Budapest by his Chinese colleague Wang Yi.
The two foreign ministers signed an accord on Saturday cementing Hungary's participation...
