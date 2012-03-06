Tymoshenko daughter: Merkel promised not to forget us

Eugenia Carr, the daughter of former Ukrainian leader, Yulia Tymoshenko, suspects that her mother is being poisoned and said Germany's Angela Merkel has promised to help.
She told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels on Friday (2 March) that her mother started having suspicious symptoms - dizziness, bruises and neurological pain in her spine - one week after she was detained last August and that they are getting worse.
She is now unable to walk the 500 metres to the visitors' ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
