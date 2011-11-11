Ad
Police swoop down on protesters: Belarusians are being harassed by short-term arrests in a bid to avoid EU counter-measures (Photo: charter97.org)

EU sanctions causing pain for Lukashenko

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are probing who else to hit with sanctions in President Aleksander Lukashenko's nomenklatura. But the existing blacklist of 245 people is already causing discontent inside his ranks.

"There are still plenty of people left to add. The heads of mission in Minsk are working all the time, sending lists of names to Brussels ... New names could appear on the [sanctions] list in the next few days or weeks," an EU diplomat said.

Some potential targets include members of the g...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

