Moldova's new crisis - an opportunity?

Moldova is in the throes of renewed political crisis.

It has had a reputation for crisis since it took 917 days to elect a President between 2009 and 2012, but this one is different.

Tempting though it may be to see it as yet another Ruritarian East European squabble, it is really about protecting and advancing Moldova’s record of reform.

The chain of events began in December when a local businessman was shot on a hunting trip attended by prosecutor general Valeriu Zubco,...