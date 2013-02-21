Moldova's new crisis - an opportunity?

Moldova is in the throes of renewed political crisis.
It has had a reputation for crisis since it took 917 days to elect a President between 2009 and 2012, but this one is different.
Tempting though it may be to see it as yet another Ruritarian East European squabble, it is really about protecting and advancing Moldova’s record of reform.
The chain of events began in December when a local businessman was shot on a hunting trip attended by prosecutor general Valeriu Zubco,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
