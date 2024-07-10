Hard talk, but no sanctions on Hungary's rogue EU presidency

Hungary's EU ambassador failed to quash charges that Budapest was abusing its presidency in Brussels on Wednesday (10 July), but none of his critics threatened sanctions.
The Hungarian envoy, Bálint Ódor, said his prime minister, Viktor Orbán, went to Moscow and Beijing last week on a "strictly bilateral" basis to discuss options for a ceasefire in the Ukrain...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
