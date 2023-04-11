EU defends PR 'disaster' of China summit

The EU Commission has defended its handling of China diplomacy following a PR "disaster" on a mini-summit in Beijing.
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron gave a "very consistent" European message to Chinese president Xi Jinping when they held joint talks last Thursday (6 April), von der Leyen's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The message was "we continue to call for peace and stability in the Straits of Taiwan and we are firmly opposed to an...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.