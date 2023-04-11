Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron in Beijing last weekend (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU defends PR 'disaster' of China summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Commission has defended its handling of China diplomacy following a PR "disaster" on a mini-summit in Beijing.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron gave a "very consistent" European message to Chinese president Xi Jinping when they held joint talks last Thursday (6 April), von der Leyen's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The message was "we continue to call for peace and stability in the Straits of Taiwan and we are firmly opposed to an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

China urges Ukraine peace, but echoes Moscow to EU guests
Russia and China weaponised pandemic to sow distrust, MEPs hear
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron in Beijing last weekend (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections