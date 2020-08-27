Erdoğan on Mediterranean dispute: 'We will not compromise'

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is not giving up Turkish claims in the eastern Mediterranean, he said in a fiery speech.

"We will not compromise over what belongs to us ... We are determined to do whatever is necessary," Erdoğan said on Wednesday (26 August) in a speech on the commemoration of an 11th century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt.

Erdoğan also warned Greece, saying: "If there is anyone who wants to pay a price, they are we...