Ad
euobserver
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is not planning to back down, amid growing tensions with Greece (Photo: Reuters)

Erdoğan on Mediterranean dispute: 'We will not compromise'

EU & the World
EU Political
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is not giving up Turkish claims in the eastern Mediterranean, he said in a fiery speech.

"We will not compromise over what belongs to us ... We are determined to do whatever is necessary," Erdoğan said on Wednesday (26 August) in a speech on the commemoration of an 11th century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt.

Erdoğan also warned Greece, saying: "If there is anyone who wants to pay a price, they are we...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Michel: Special EU summit on Turkey in September
Turkey and Greece to hold rival military exercises near Crete
French navy to deter Turkey's oil and gas grab
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is not planning to back down, amid growing tensions with Greece (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections