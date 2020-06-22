Ad
euobserver
A flag celebrating Kosovo's new-found independence, in 2008. (Photo: UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Wanted: EU-US cooperation on Kosovo

by David L. Phillips, New York,

"The US fights; the UN negotiates; and the EU pays," according to a UN official.

International burden-sharing worked in Kosovo until the Trump administration announced it would bring the presidents of Kosovo and Serbia to the White House for talks on June 27.

The announcement left Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special envoy for the Western Balkans, in the dark. Not only does the US initiative have little chance for success. It risks fur...

Author Bio

David L. Phillips is director of the program onpeace-building and human rights at Columbia University's Institute for the Study of Human Rights. He served as a senior adviser to the state department under presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama. He is author of Liberating Kosovo: Coercive Diplomacy and US Intervention.

