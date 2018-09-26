Commission 'non-paper' on car CO2 levels backfires

The European Commission weighed in on an upcoming discussion in the European Parliament about how to reduce CO2 emissions in cars and vans by publishing a so-called non-paper on Tuesday (25 September).

However, the centre-left Maltese MEP who is in charge of steering the legislative proposal through parliament, has dismissed the document as containing "misleading figures".

A non-paper is an informal document which is used for diplomatic discussions.

On Tuesday the commission...