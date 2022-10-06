Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin

"This meeting is a way of looking for a new order without Russia. It doesn't mean we want to exclude Russia forever, but this Russia, Putin's Russia, does not have a seat", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said at Prague Castle, where dozens of European leaders met to showcase Russia's pariah status beyond EU capitals.

The 44 countries ranged from Iceland in Europe's far-west to Azerbaijan on its eastern fringe.

They included the EU27 and Nato allies Norway, Turkey, and th...