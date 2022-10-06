Ad
The meeting in Prague castle was originally conceived by France (Photo: Nuno Dantas)

Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"This meeting is a way of looking for a new order without Russia. It doesn't mean we want to exclude Russia forever, but this Russia, Putin's Russia, does not have a seat", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said at Prague Castle, where dozens of European leaders met to showcase Russia's pariah status beyond EU capitals.

The 44 countries ranged from Iceland in Europe's far-west to Azerbaijan on its eastern fringe.

They included the EU27 and Nato allies Norway, Turkey, and th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

