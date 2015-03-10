Ad
Tusk, a former Polish PM, described Russia as an 'enemy' of the EU and US (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders undecided on Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have not yet agreed what to say on Russia sanctions at next week’s summit, despite harsh words on Moscow by EU Council chief Donald Tusk in the US.

The draft summit conclusions, seen by EUobserver, contain a blank on sanctions for now.

They do say that implementation of the “Minsk” ceasefire agreement is “Russia's responsibility” and that there is “full commitment” for closer EU ties with Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

But they also highlight the need to “conti...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

