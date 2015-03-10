EU leaders undecided on Russia sanctions

EU leaders have not yet agreed what to say on Russia sanctions at next week’s summit, despite harsh words on Moscow by EU Council chief Donald Tusk in the US.

The draft summit conclusions, seen by EUobserver, contain a blank on sanctions for now.

They do say that implementation of the “Minsk” ceasefire agreement is “Russia's responsibility” and that there is “full commitment” for closer EU ties with Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

But they also highlight the need to “conti...