Detritus of violence in Syria - commentators have asked who is supplying weapons to anti-government opposition (Photo: syriana2011)

EU piles sanctions on Syria, raises possibility of UN troops

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A french-trained lawyer, the head of a family-run militia and the deputy interior minister are among 18 new people added to EU sanctions on Syria, as France calls for UN forces to help keep the peace.

The new EU measures against President Bashar Assad's regime entered into force on Tuesday (15 November) with the publication of the new blacklist in the bloc's Official Journal.

The journal named lawyer Bassam Sabbagh, a member of the Paris bar and the chief of the Damascus-based fi...

EU takes step toward recognition of dissident Syria council
